Metallis Resources Inc (TSX:MTS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MTS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MTS

  • Market CapCAD11.750m
  • SymbolTSX:MTS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA59125R1064

Company Profile

Metallis Resources Inc is principally engaged in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It mainly focuses on the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel.

Latest MTS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .