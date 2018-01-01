Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Metallum Resources Inc (TSX:MZN) Share Price

MZN

Metallum Resources Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Other Industrial Metals & Mining

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XTSX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Metallum Resources Inc is a zinc focused base metal resource company run by a Canadian-based management team with extensive experience in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties.

TSX:MZN

CA59125A1030

CAD

Loading Comparison

Latest MZN News