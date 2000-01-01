Metallurgical Corp of China Ltd Class H (SEHK:1618)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1618

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1618

  • Market CapHKD36.266bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1618
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000FF3

Company Profile

Metallurgical Corp of China Ltd is a metallurgical engineering and construction group operating primarily in China. They also operate in few other countries and regions.

Latest 1618 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .