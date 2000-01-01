MetalNRG (LSE:MNRG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MNRG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MNRG
- Market Cap£1.440m
- SymbolLSE:MNRG
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00B15FS791
Company Profile
MetalNRG PLC is an investment holding company that invests mainly in companies engaged in the natural resources sector. The company has two exploration license applications in progress, covering two different project areas, namely Palomino and Palomino North.MetalNRG PLC is an investment holding company that invests mainly in precious and strategic metals.