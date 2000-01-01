Company Profile

Metalore Resources Ltd is a Canada based resource company focused on natural gas production and gold exploration. It owns and controls petroleum, natural gas and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario. The company's properties for gold exploration includes Cedartree Property and Brookbank Jv Properties.Metalore Resources Ltd is a junior resource company incorporated and domiciled in Canada. It is engaged in natural gas production and gold exploration in Ontario.