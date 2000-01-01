Metals 479 Ltd (ASX:ML7)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ML7

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ML7

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:ML7
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000005803

Company Profile

Metals 479 Ltd is a junior exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of silver, gold and other mineral opportunities. The company's project include corcoran canyon silver gold project and others.

Latest ML7 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .