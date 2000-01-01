Metals 479 Ltd (ASX:ML7)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ML7
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ML7
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:ML7
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINAU0000005803
Company Profile
Metals 479 Ltd is a junior exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of silver, gold and other mineral opportunities. The company's project include corcoran canyon silver gold project and others.