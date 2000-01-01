Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:MLS)
Company Profile
Metals Australia Ltd is engaged in the exploration of mineral deposits in Australia and Africa. It explores for uranium, base metals, and gold. The company holds interests in the Manindi Zinc Project, Quebec Lithium Projects, Lac Rainy Nord Graphite Project, Namibia - Mile 72 Uranium and Australia - Sherlock Bay Extended Nickel and Base Metals.Metals Australia Ltd is a mineral exploration company, engaged in the following projects: Western Australian Base Metal Projects, Quebec Projects; and Namibian Uranium Projects.