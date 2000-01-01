Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:MLS)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLS

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:MLS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MLS7

Company Profile

Metals Australia Ltd is engaged in the exploration of mineral deposits in Australia and Africa. It explores for uranium, base metals, and gold. The company holds interests in the Manindi Zinc Project, Quebec Lithium Projects, Lac Rainy Nord Graphite Project, Namibia - Mile 72 Uranium and Australia - Sherlock Bay Extended Nickel and Base Metals.Metals Australia Ltd is a mineral exploration company, engaged in the following projects: Western Australian Base Metal Projects, Quebec Projects; and Namibian Uranium Projects.

Latest MLS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .