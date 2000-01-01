Metals Creek Resources Corp (TSX:MEK)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MEK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MEK

  • Market CapCAD2.800m
  • SymbolTSX:MEK
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA59131Q2099

Company Profile

Metals Creek Resources Corp engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. Its activities include prospecting, sampling, geological mapping and geophysical surveying, trenching, and diamond drilling.

Latest MEK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .