Company Profile

Metals Exploration PLC is a natural resource exploration and development company. The company identifies, acquires, and develops mining and processing projects, mining companies, businesses with focus on base and precious metals mining opportunities in the Western Pacific Rim region. Its main asset is a runruno gold-molybdenum project on the island of Luzon in Northern Philippines. The firm's geographic segments are the UK, the Philippines, Singapore, and Indonesia.