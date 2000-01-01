Company Profile

Metals X is an Australian mining company engaged in copper, tin, and nickel mining operations. The company operates through four segments: the Nifty copper project, the Maroochydore copper project, the Tin project, and the Wingellina nickel project. The Nifty copper project involves the mining, treatment, and marketing of copper concentrate. This segment generates the most revenue and taps the Nifty mine in Western Australia. The Maroochydore copper project explores and develops copper. The Tin project centers around the Renison Tin Operations, located off Australia’s southern coast. Wingellina project focuses on developing nickel assets in the Central Musgrave Nickel Project.Metals X Ltd is a metals producer & explorer. The Company is engaged in identifying, developing & bringing into production mining projects. It currently operates in three divisions, representing the three priority metals: tin, nickel & gold.