Metals X Ltd (ASX:MLX)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLX
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:MLX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MLX7
Company Profile
Metals X is an Australian mining company engaged in copper, tin, and nickel mining operations. The company operates through four segments: the Nifty copper project, the Maroochydore copper project, the Tin project, and the Wingellina nickel project. The Nifty copper project involves the mining, treatment, and marketing of copper concentrate. This segment generates the most revenue and taps the Nifty mine in Western Australia. The Maroochydore copper project explores and develops copper. The Tin project centers around the Renison Tin Operations, located off Australia’s southern coast. Wingellina project focuses on developing nickel assets in the Central Musgrave Nickel Project.Metals X Ltd is a metals producer & explorer. The Company is engaged in identifying, developing & bringing into production mining projects. It currently operates in three divisions, representing the three priority metals: tin, nickel & gold.