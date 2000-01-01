Metalsearch Ltd (ASX:MSE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MSE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MSE
- Market CapAUD5.770m
- SymbolASX:MSE
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MSE2
Company Profile
Metalsearch Ltd, formerly known as Laconia Resources Ltd is a precious and base metals company. It is engaged in the acquisition of mining tenements with the objective of identifying economic mineral deposits.