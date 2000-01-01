Metalsearch Ltd (ASX:MSE)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MSE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MSE

  • Market CapAUD5.770m
  • SymbolASX:MSE
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MSE2

Company Profile

Metalsearch Ltd, formerly known as Laconia Resources Ltd is a precious and base metals company. It is engaged in the acquisition of mining tenements with the objective of identifying economic mineral deposits.

Latest MSE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .