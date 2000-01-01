MetalsTech Ltd (ASX:MTC)
MetalsTech Ltd is a Canada based lithium and cobalt exploration company. The company explores for cobalt, silver, and lithium. Its portfolio of projects includes Cancet Project located in Quebec, Canada and Bay Lake Project located in Ontario, Canada.