Metcash Ltd (ASX:MTS)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MTS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MTS

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:MTS
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFood Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MTS0

Company Profile

Metcash is a wholesale distribution and marketing company specialising in grocery, fresh produce, liquor, hardware, and other fast-moving consumer goods. Metcash has three business units: food and grocery, liquor, and hardware. Centralised wholesale distribution enables retailers to gain access to the combined scale of a large number of retailers to negotiate meaningful volume discounts.Metcash Ltd is a wholesale distribution and marketing company. The company specialises in grocery, fresh produce, liquor, hardware, and other fast-moving consumer goods.

Latest MTS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .