Metech International Ltd (SGX:V3M)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - V3M

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - V3M

  • Market CapSGD13.010m
  • SymbolSGX:V3M
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSGXE91187273

Company Profile

Metech International Ltd is an investment holding company. It is principally engaged in the provision of a one-stop recycling and processing service center for the electronics industry and the trading of plastics and non-precious metal materials.

Latest V3M news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .