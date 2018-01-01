Interactive Investor
Meten Holding Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:METX) Share Price

Company Profile

Meten Holding Group Ltd, formerly Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd provides English language and future skills training to Chinese students and professionals through a digital platform and network of learning centers. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name. Its operating segments are General adult English training, Overseas training services, Online English training, and Junior English training. Geographically, the company operates in the People's Republic of China.

