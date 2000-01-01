Company Profile

Meteoric Resources NL explores mineral tenements. It focuses on iron, gold, copper, and nickel deposits with a portfolio of projects in Western Australia, Northern Territory, and Spain. The company projects include East Ontario project which consists of six projects in the Cobalt Town region and Sudbury Basin of Ontario, Canada, Joyce River project in western Ontario and Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone belt which consist of three segments Belleterre, Baby and Lac de Bois.Meteoric Resources NL explores mineral tenements. It focuses on iron, gold, copper, and nickel deposits with a portfolio of projects in Western Australia, Northern Territory, and Spain.