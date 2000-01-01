Metgasco Ltd (ASX:MEL)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MEL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MEL

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:MEL
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MEL7

Company Profile

Metgasco Ltd is an Australia-based energy company developing gas reserves and power. It is engaged in the oil and gas exploration, appraisal, development, and investment in and development of associated energy infrastructure.Metgasco Ltd is an energy company developing gas reserves and power. It is engaged in the oil and gas exploration, appraisal, development and investment in and development of associated energy infrastructure.

Latest MEL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .