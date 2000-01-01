Company Profile

Methanex Corp manufactures and sells methanol. Methanex's customers use methanol as a feedstock to produce end products including adhesives, foams, solvents, and windshield washer fluids. The firm also sells its products to the oil refining industry, where the methanol is blended with gasoline to produce a high-octane fuel or blended as a component of biodiesel. Methanex distributes its products through a global supply chain that includes the operation of port terminals, tankers, barges, rail cars, trucks, and pipelines. China generates the most revenue of any geographical segment.Methanex Corp is engaged in the production of chemicals. Its primary product is methanol, a commodity chemical that is used to make a range of industrial, consumer and energy products.