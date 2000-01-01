Methanor (EURONEXT:ALMET)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALMET
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALMET
- Market Cap€8.520m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALMET
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINFR0011217710
Company Profile
Methanor is engaged in financing agricultural biogas plants and enhances the biogas produced by transforming it into electricity.