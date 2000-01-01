Methorios Capital SpA (EURONEXT:ALMTH)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALMTH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALMTH

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALMTH
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004615396

Company Profile

Methorios Capital S.p.A. is an independent financial boutique providing companies with financial solutions which are finalized to create value.

Latest ALMTH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .