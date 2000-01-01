Company Profile

MetLife--once a mutual company before the 2000 demutualization--is the largest life insurer in the U.S. by assets and provides a variety of insurance and financial services products. Outside the United States, MetLife operates in Japan and more than 40 countries in Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and the Middle East.MetLife Inc provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.