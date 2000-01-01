Metminco Ltd (ASX:MNC)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MNC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MNC

  • Market CapAUD13.820m
  • SymbolASX:MNC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MNC7

Company Profile

Metminco Ltd is an exploration and mining company with a portfolio of exploration projects located in South America. The company has a portfolio of Quinchia Project in Colombia and the Loica, Vallecillo, and Mollacas projects in Chile.

Latest MNC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .