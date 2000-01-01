Metminco Ltd (LSE:MNC)
Market Info - MNC
Company Info - MNC
- Market Cap£1.980m
- SymbolLSE:MNC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MNC7
Company Profile
Metminco Ltd is an exploration and mining company with a portfolio of exploration projects located in South America. The company has a portfolio of Quinchia Project in Colombia and the Loica, Vallecillo, and Mollacas projects in Chile.