Metro Inc (TSE:MRU)
North American company
This share can be held in
Company Info - MRU
- Market CapCAD14.410bn
- SymbolTSE:MRU
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorGrocery Stores
- Currency
- ISINCA59162N1096
Company Profile
Metro is one of Canada’s largest grocery and drugstore operators in Quebec and Ontario, where it operates more than 500 food stores under several banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis, and Premiere Moisson, as well as 650 drugstores under Brunet, Metro Pharmacy, Drug Basics, and recently acquired Jean Coutu.Metro Inc is one of Canada's largest grocery and drugstore operators, with 338 Metro banner supermarket stores. The company also operates over 200 discount stores under its Super C (Quebec) and Food Basics (Ontario) banners.