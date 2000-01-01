Company Profile

Metropole Television SA is a French media holding company that owns several television channels, magazines, publications, and movie production firms. Metropole Television SA's flagship channel is M6, a multimedia television network that displays a wide variety of content and includes dramas, news, comedies, films, and documentaries. Furthermore, Metropole owns production houses and operates digital content publications. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from France. The RTL Group owns of Metropole Television SA.