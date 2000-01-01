Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo supplies weighing and precision instruments to customers in the life sciences (50% of sales), industrial (42%), and food retail industries (8%). Its products include laboratory and retail scales, pipettes, pH meters, thermal analysis equipment, titrators, metal detectors, and X-ray analyzers. Mettler leads the market for weighing instrumentation and controls more than 50% of the market for lab balances. The business is geographically diversified, with sales distribution roughly as follows: the United States around 30% of sales, Western Europe around 20%, Switzerland around 20%, China around 20%, and the rest of the world around 10%.Mettler-Toledo International Inc supplies weighing and precision instruments to customers in the life sciences, industrial and food retail industries. Its products are laboratory scales, pipettes, pH meters, thermal analysis equipment and others.