Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo supplies weighing and precision instruments to customers in the life sciences (53% of sales), industrial (41%), and food retail industries. Its products include laboratory and retail scales, pipettes, pH meters, thermal analysis equipment, titrators, metal detectors, and X-ray analyzers. Mettler leads the market for weighing instrumentation and controls more than 50% of the market for lab balances.