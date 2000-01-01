MeVis Medical Solutions AG (XETRA:M3V)

Company Info - M3V

  • Market Cap€53.510m
  • SymbolXETRA:M3V
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0LBFE4

Company Profile

MeVis Medical Solutions AG is a provider of medical software products. The company markets its products to equipment manufacturer of medical devices and providers of medical information technology platforms.

