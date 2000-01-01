Company Profile

Mexican Gold Mining Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds an interest in Las Minas gold, silver and copper exploration project. The project is located approximately 270 kilometers east of Mexico City and covers of over 1, 271 hectares in the core of the Las Minas district in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.