Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG operates in the technology sector of Switzerland. Its business involves building equipment for the production of solar cells, modules, and systems. Meyer's activities are divided into the reportable segments, Photovoltaics and Specialized Technologies. With its main focus on providing equipment for the solar industry, most of its proceeds come from the Photovoltaics segment. It covers the entire photovoltaic value chain comprising of the processes involved in the conversion of sunlight into solar energy. In addition, the company also serves other markets such as optoelectronics and semiconductors, which are a part of its Specialized Technologies segment. Meyer sells its products worldwide and derives a majority of its revenue from its Asian market.Meyer Burger Technology AG provides technological solutions primarily to the solar industry. The company's equipment assists the production of solar essentials such as wafers, solar cells and modules.