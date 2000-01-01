Mezzotin Minerals Inc (TSX:MEZ.H)
Market Info - MEZ.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MEZ.H
- Market CapCAD0.280m
- SymbolTSX:MEZ.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA59318M1041
Company Profile
Mezzotin Minerals Inc is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration for and development of mineral deposits in Africa. The company owns an interest in Sabi Star Property located on the Odzi Gold Belt.