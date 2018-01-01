MFE-MediaForEurope Class B (MTA:MFEB) Share Price

MFEB
MFE-MediaForEurope Class B
European company
Communication Services
Broadcasting
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XMIL
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT+2, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
MFE-MediaForEurope, formerly Mediaset SpA is a broadcasting television mass media company that focuses on broadcast and production. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Italy but also broadcasts to several neighboring European countries. Mediaset operates a suite of free and pay-based television channels. These channels have a range of programs, including dramas, sports, children's content, and documentaries. In addition to its traditional television interests, Mediaset controls Medusa Film, a film production company, as well as numerous websites.Mediaset SpA is a multinational media group engaged in the business of commercial television broadcasting and managing network infrastructure. It produces and offers a variety of broadcasting content which includes cinema, TV series, and documentaries.
MTA:MFEB
NL0015000N09
EUR
Loading Comparison
Latest MFEB News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News