MG Capital Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:DLP)

North American company
Market Info - DLP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DLP

  • Market CapCAD0.990m
  • SymbolTSX:DLP
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5923281086

Company Profile

MG Capital Corp operates as a capital pool company. The business objective of the corporation is to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to completing a qualifying transaction.

Latest DLP news

