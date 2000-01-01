MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (LSE:MXC)

UK company
Market Info - MXC

Company Info - MXC

  • Market Cap£41.110m
  • SymbolLSE:MXC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MXC6

Company Profile

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a biopharma company with a Nature to Medicine strategy within the international phytocannabinoid-derived and plant-derived medicines industry. Its operations comprise one segment, being production and supply of medicinal cannabis products. The company generates most of its revenue from Slovenia.MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a medical and cosmetic cannabis company.

