MGI Digital Graphic Technology SA is a France-based company engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling digital printing and finishing equipment for the graphics industry. The company offers digital printing and finishing equipment in the areas of inkjet technology, digital printing, spot UV coating, embossed hot foiling, adhesive labels, digital finishing, plastic card production, envelope solutions, and turnkey paper solutions.MGI Digital Graphic Technology SA is engaged in digital printing and finishing equipment and provides solutions for the graphic industry.