Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp provides private mortgage insurance and other services to mortgage lenders, covering them against defaults by homeowners on residential mortgages. The insurance premiums that these customers pay for the protection accounts for close to 90% of the company's total revenue. Investment income accounts for most of the remaining revenue. The company sells its insurance products in all 50 states of the United States and in Puerto Rico. Its greatest exposure is in California, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.MGIC Investment Corp is engaged in the financial services domain. Its core business is the provision of private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. Insurance premiums generate maximum revenue for the company.