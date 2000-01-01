MGM China Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2282)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2282

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2282

  • Market CapHKD47.958bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2282
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResorts And Casinos
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG607441022

Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Ltd is engaged in the operation of resorts and casinos. Its main source of revenue is through offering casino based games and accommodation facilities in the form of hotels.

Latest 2282 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .