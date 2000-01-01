MGM China Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2282)
Company Info - 2282
- Market CapHKD47.958bn
- SymbolSEHK:2282
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResorts And Casinos
- Currency
- ISINKYG607441022
Company Profile
MGM China Holdings Ltd is engaged in the operation of resorts and casinos. Its main source of revenue is through offering casino based games and accommodation facilities in the form of hotels.