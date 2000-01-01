MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)
Market Info - MGM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MGM
- Market Cap$5.799bn
- SymbolNYSE:MGM
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResorts And Casinos
- Currency
- ISINUS5529531015
Company Profile
MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, Luxor, New York-New York, and a 50% ownership stake in CityCenter. The Strip constituted approximately 47% of total EBITDAR in 2019. We estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2026. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM Macau casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018.MGM Resorts International owns and operates casino, hotel and entertainment resorts. The company offers its services through its properties in Las Vegas include Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, Luxor, and New York-New York.