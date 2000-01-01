Company Profile

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, Luxor, New York-New York, and a 50% ownership stake in CityCenter. The Strip constituted approximately 47% of total EBITDAR in 2019. We estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2026. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM Macau casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018.MGM Resorts International owns and operates casino, hotel and entertainment resorts. The company offers its services through its properties in Las Vegas include Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, Luxor, and New York-New York.