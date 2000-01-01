Company Profile

MGP Ingredients Inc is a producer and supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. MGP is also a top producer of high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. Distillery Products provides distillery co-products, such as distillers feed, fuel grade alcohol, and corn oil; and warehouse services, including barrel put away, storage, and retrieval services. It derives most of its revenue from Distillery products segment.MGP Ingredients Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in producing distillery products derived from corn & other feedstock including rye, barley, barley malt and milo; and ingredient products derived from wheat flour to serve packaged goods industry.