Company Profile

M/I Homes Inc is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. It consists of two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding operations are spread into the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions and the financial services operations support homebuilding operations by providing mortgage loans and title services to the customers of homebuilding operations. The homebuilding operations comprise the most significant portion of the revenue. The company builds homes and communities that target entry-level, move-up, and luxury homebuyers.M/I Homes Inc is a part of the residential construction industry. It primarily builds single-family residential properties for the purpose of sale.