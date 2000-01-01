mic AG (XETRA:M3B)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - M3B
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - M3B
- Market Cap€2.400m
- SymbolXETRA:M3B
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINDE000A0KF6S5
Company Profile
mic AG is an investment company. It invests in young technology companies in the field of fiber optics, clean tech, software, microsystems and IT among others.