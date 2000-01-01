mic AG (XETRA:M3B)

European company
Market Info - M3B

Company Info - M3B

  • Market Cap€2.400m
  • SymbolXETRA:M3B
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0KF6S5

Company Profile

mic AG is an investment company. It invests in young technology companies in the field of fiber optics, clean tech, software, microsystems and IT among others.

Latest M3B news

