mic AG is an investment company. It invests in young technology companies in the field of fiber optics, clean tech, software, microsystems and IT among others. The portfolio comprises of Aifotec AG, 3-Edge Gmbh, and FiSec Gmbh and among others. Its portfolio comprises of u-GPS Optics GmbH, a developer of a technology for three-dimensional (3D) optical measurements, Flores Solar Water GmbH, which develops a low-cost water treatment plant that uses solar thermal energy.