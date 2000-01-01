Michael Hill International Ltd (ASX:MHJ)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MHJ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MHJ

  • Market CapAUD257.870m
  • SymbolASX:MHJ
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MHJ4

Company Profile

Michael Hill International Ltd is engaged in the retail sale of jewelry and related services sector. It owns the brand Michael Hill and operates a retail jewelry chain.

Latest MHJ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .