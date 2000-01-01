Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a manufacturer of clay bricks, tiles, and pavers used particularly in the construction industry. The principal activity of the company is the management and administration of its subsidiary companies. Its products include Blockleys, Charnwood, Carlton, Freshfield lane, Floren and Michelmersh. The company has two segments namely Building materials and Landfill. Its Building material segment which is a key revenue driver is engaged in manufacturing of bricks, tiles and building products being principally facing bricks and clay paviors. The company's Landfill segment is engaged in landfill operations, through new acres limited. It geographically operates in the United Kingdom, Europe and Rest of the world.