Company Profile

Micrex Development Corp is a Canada-based company. It is involved in industrial metals and minerals business sector. Its activity consists of exploring and evaluating mineral properties in Canada and the United States of America. The company also focuses on acquiring land. Its projects consist of Burmis Property, Bighorn Mine, Mount Royal Mine, Deadwood Mine, Sunburst Claim, Sunburst Claim, and others.