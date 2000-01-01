Micrex Development Corp (TSX:MIX.H)
Company Info - MIX.H
- Market CapCAD0.660m
- SymbolTSX:MIX.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA5949292000
Company Profile
Micrex Development Corp is a Canada-based company. It is involved in industrial metals and minerals business sector. Its activity consists of exploring and evaluating mineral properties in Canada and the United States of America. The company also focuses on acquiring land. Its projects consist of Burmis Property, Bighorn Mine, Mount Royal Mine, Deadwood Mine, Sunburst Claim, Sunburst Claim, and others.