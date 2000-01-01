Micro Focus International ADR (NYSE:MFGP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MFGP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MFGP

  • Market Cap$4.734bn
  • SymbolNYSE:MFGP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5948374039

Company Profile

Micro Focus International PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of software solutions. It provides software that allows companies to develop, test, deploy, assess and modernize business-critical enterprise applications.

Latest MFGP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .