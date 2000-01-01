Company Profile

Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd designs, manufactures and markets high precision parts and tools used in process-critical applications for the wafer-fabrication and assembly processes of the semiconductor industry. The company's geographical segment includes Singapore; Malaysia; Philippines; USA and China. It generates maximum revenue from Singapore. The product line of the company consists of die attach, wire-bonding, and encapsulation.