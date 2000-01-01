Company Profile

Micro Systemation AB is engaged in product development, production and sales of solutions within the area of mobile digital forensics. It provides software product to extract, analyses and present data from digital devices, primarily mobile phones. The company has three main product families: XRY, XAMN and XEC. The products are used mainly by police, military and intelligence agencies world-wide and are effective tools for securing evidence. The company's major revenue is derived from EMEA & Latin America.Micro Systemation AB provides solutions to perform a secure forensic extraction of data from a wide variety of mobile devices, smartphones, GPS units, 3G modems among others. Its products include XRY Complete, XRY Logical and XRY Physical.