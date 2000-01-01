Micro-X Ltd (ASX:MX1)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MX1

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MX1

  • Market CapAUD32.780m
  • SymbolASX:MX1
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MX15

Company Profile

Micro-X Ltd designs, develops and manufactures ultra-lightweight carbon nano tube based X-ray products for the healthcare and counter IED imaging security markets.

Latest MX1 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .