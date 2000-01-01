Micro-X Ltd (ASX:MX1)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MX1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MX1
- Market CapAUD32.780m
- SymbolASX:MX1
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MX15
Company Profile
Micro-X Ltd designs, develops and manufactures ultra-lightweight carbon nano tube based X-ray products for the healthcare and counter IED imaging security markets.