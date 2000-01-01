Microbix Biosystems Inc (TSE:MBX)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MBX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MBX

  • Market CapCAD26.100m
  • SymbolTSE:MBX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA59501P1045

Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc develops biological products and technologies. The company manufactures and develops cell culture-based biological products and technologies. It has developed and acquired two technologies; Kinlytic and LumiSort. The company operates in two industries: the development, manufacturing, and distribution of cell-based products and technology and, the provision of the facility, technical and production personnel for contract research and development. Microbix operates in three principal geographical areas: North America, Europe and in other foreign countries. It derives most of its revenue from Europe.Microbix Biosystems Inc develops biological products and technologies. The company manufactures and develops cell culture-based biological products and technologies. It has developed and acquired two technologies; Kinlytic and LumiSort.

Latest MBX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .