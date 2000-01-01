Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc develops biological products and technologies. The company manufactures and develops cell culture-based biological products and technologies. It has developed and acquired two technologies; Kinlytic and LumiSort. The company operates in two industries: the development, manufacturing, and distribution of cell-based products and technology and, the provision of the facility, technical and production personnel for contract research and development. Microbix operates in three principal geographical areas: North America, Europe and in other foreign countries. It derives most of its revenue from Europe.